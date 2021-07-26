Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Raymond James

Analysts at Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 16.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Integral Ad Science in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Integral Ad Science has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.73.

Shares of IAS stock opened at $18.85 on Monday. Integral Ad Science has a 1-year low of $16.40 and a 1-year high of $22.50.

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

