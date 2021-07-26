Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.02% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on IAS. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Integral Ad Science in a report on Sunday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.85 price objective for the company. Raymond James started coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.73.

Get Integral Ad Science alerts:

NASDAQ:IAS opened at $18.85 on Monday. Integral Ad Science has a 52-week low of $16.40 and a 52-week high of $22.50.

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

Recommended Story: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.