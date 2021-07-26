Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.17.

IFSPF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Interfor from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Interfor from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. CIBC dropped their target price on Interfor from C$54.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. TD Securities increased their target price on Interfor from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Interfor from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IFSPF opened at $20.71 on Monday. Interfor has a 52-week low of $10.81 and a 52-week high of $39.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.37.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

