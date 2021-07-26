International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 51.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 163,446 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 176,121 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $21,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,286,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,566,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014,943 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,700,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,820,456,000 after acquiring an additional 389,517 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,082,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,610,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,318 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $1,116,008,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,841,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $778,396,000 after acquiring an additional 247,465 shares during the period. 54.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.63.

NYSE:IBM opened at $141.34 on Monday. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $105.92 and a twelve month high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.18. The company has a market cap of $126.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The company had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.66%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

