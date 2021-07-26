International Seaways, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.67) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:INSW)

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for International Seaways in a research note issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now anticipates that the transportation company will earn ($0.67) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.50). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for International Seaways’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.64) EPS.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.06. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 15.13% and a positive return on equity of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $46.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.98 million.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of International Seaways from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of NYSE INSW opened at $16.73 on Monday. International Seaways has a twelve month low of $12.44 and a twelve month high of $22.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.28. The company has a market capitalization of $469.90 million, a P/E ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in International Seaways by 0.6% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 180,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in International Seaways by 8.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in International Seaways in the first quarter worth about $258,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in International Seaways by 7.9% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 12,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in International Seaways in the first quarter worth about $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 3,500 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $68,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,164 shares in the company, valued at $945,459.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 13th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.47%.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 12, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 36 vessels, including 11 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 4 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 4 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

