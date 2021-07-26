International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Stock Price Up 1%

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH) shares rose 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.02 and last traded at $1.01. Approximately 81,123 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 248,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered International Tower Hill Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Get International Tower Hill Mines alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $196.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.25 and a beta of 0.71.

International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). On average, equities analysts predict that International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 10,825,477 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295,966 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 104,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 10,754 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 124.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 401,803 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 222,687 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 1,504.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,250 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 79,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in International Tower Hill Mines by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 31,235 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 12,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.75% of the company’s stock.

About International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM)

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for International Tower Hill Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Tower Hill Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.