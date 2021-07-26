Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Receives Buy Rating from UBS Group

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intesa Sanpaolo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ISNPY traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.22. 102,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,868. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.98. The stock has a market cap of $52.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.36. Intesa Sanpaolo has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $18.23.

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.09 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Intesa Sanpaolo will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intesa Sanpaolo

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

