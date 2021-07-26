Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Receives Buy Rating from UBS Group

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intesa Sanpaolo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS ISNPY traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.22. 102,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,868. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.98. The stock has a market cap of $52.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.36. Intesa Sanpaolo has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $18.23.
About Intesa Sanpaolo
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.
