Intevac (IVAC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.01). Intevac had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $16.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.50 million. On average, analysts expect Intevac to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Intevac alerts:

IVAC opened at $6.38 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.35. Intevac has a 12-month low of $4.79 and a 12-month high of $8.46. The stock has a market cap of $153.90 million, a PE ratio of -35.44 and a beta of 0.98.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

In related news, CEO Wendell Thomas Blonigan sold 6,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $37,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,006,922.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Intevac Company Profile

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-Film Equipment segment designs, develops, and markets thin-film processing systems for hard disk drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets.

See Also: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Intevac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intevac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.