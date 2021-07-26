Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) in the last few weeks:

7/22/2021 – Intuitive Surgical had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $825.00 to $925.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/21/2021 – Intuitive Surgical had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $900.00 to $1,000.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/21/2021 – Intuitive Surgical had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $916.00 to $1,060.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/21/2021 – Intuitive Surgical had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $825.00 to $1,050.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/21/2021 – Intuitive Surgical had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $890.00 to $970.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/21/2021 – Intuitive Surgical had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $890.00 to $1,020.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/21/2021 – Intuitive Surgical had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $840.00 to $970.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

7/21/2021 – Intuitive Surgical had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $930.00 to $975.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

7/21/2021 – Intuitive Surgical had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $825.00 to $980.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

7/21/2021 – Intuitive Surgical had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $855.00 to $930.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/21/2021 – Intuitive Surgical had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $939.00 to $1,100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/14/2021 – Intuitive Surgical had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $953.00 to $1,090.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/14/2021 – Intuitive Surgical had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $960.00 to $1,060.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/28/2021 – Intuitive Surgical was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. They now have a $957.00 price target on the stock.

6/7/2021 – Intuitive Surgical had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $892.00 to $916.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $17.16 on Monday, hitting $959.30. 1,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,631. The stock has a market cap of $113.91 billion, a PE ratio of 71.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $889.98. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $633.29 and a 1-year high of $987.27.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.86. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 31.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 17,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $873.23, for a total value of $14,878,092.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,443,192.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 10,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.99, for a total value of $9,045,577.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,927,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 30,155 shares of company stock worth $25,968,221 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 52.0% during the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 38 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 40 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 136.8% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

