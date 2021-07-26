Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 22,196 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 324,415 shares.The stock last traded at $90.67 and had previously closed at $90.12.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.186 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Bickling Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

