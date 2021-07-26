Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN) Stock Position Raised by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN) by 108.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,392 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 6.97% of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF worth $21,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRN. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 652.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 138,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,159,000 after acquiring an additional 120,063 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,844,000 after purchasing an additional 38,002 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 91.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 56,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after purchasing an additional 27,110 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,225,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,521,000.

Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF stock opened at $99.74 on Monday. Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $70.78 and a 12 month high of $110.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.072 per share. This is a boost from Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%.

Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Industrials Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Industrials Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States industrial companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing industrial products and services, including engineering, heavy machinery, construction, electrical equipment, aerospace and defense, and general manufacturing.

