Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Stake Boosted by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 104.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 293,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 149,757 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC owned about 0.10% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $5,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PDBC. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,885,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,734,000 after buying an additional 6,165,982 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 912.6% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,278,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855,785 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $59,595,000. 3EDGE Asset Management LP lifted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 78.8% in the first quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 4,955,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183,407 shares during the period. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,292,000.

PDBC opened at $20.00 on Monday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1-year low of $13.03 and a 1-year high of $20.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.69.

