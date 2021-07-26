Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 449,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,543 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.71% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $11,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 162.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 52,200 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,455 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000.

VRP opened at $26.36 on Monday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $24.12 and a 52 week high of $26.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.25.

