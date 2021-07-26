InvestDigital (IDT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $271,825.90

InvestDigital (CURRENCY:IDT) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. One InvestDigital coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. InvestDigital has a market capitalization of $271,825.90 and $12,301.00 worth of InvestDigital was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, InvestDigital has traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get InvestDigital alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00048350 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002701 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00014711 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006484 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.07 or 0.00796613 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000314 BTC.

InvestDigital Profile

InvestDigital (CRYPTO:IDT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 13th, 2018. InvestDigital’s total supply is 789,447,922 coins and its circulating supply is 116,705,936 coins. The official website for InvestDigital is investdigital.info

According to CryptoCompare, “InvestDigital implements the use of Ethereum blockchain as an asset management toolset and protocol. The ETH software gives the platform a high processing ability on smart contract and low latency data services. The InvestDigital ecosystem uses a unified InvestDigital Token or IDT, which safeguards the ecology while facilitating the flow of members in and out InvestDigital community. “

Buying and Selling InvestDigital

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InvestDigital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade InvestDigital should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy InvestDigital using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for InvestDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for InvestDigital and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.