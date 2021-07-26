Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for July, 26th (AC, ARE, CBK, CFP, CFX, CRT.UN, DPM, DWS, ELD, ETG)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, July 26th:

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$34.00 to C$35.00.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its price target increased by ATB Capital from C$28.00 to C$33.00.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC)

had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $27.00 to $28.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) was given a C$25.50 target price by analysts at Cormark.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $18.00 to $20.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$21.00 to C$23.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$24.00.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) had its target price raised by Laurentian from C$22.00 to C$24.00.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$19.00 to C$20.00.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) had its target price increased by ATB Capital from C$23.00 to C$24.00.

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) was given a €7.00 ($8.24) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$53.00 to C$50.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$14.50 to C$11.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$17.75 to C$18.25.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) was given a C$13.00 target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits (CVE:DWS) had its target price boosted by Acumen Capital from C$0.20 to C$0.22.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) was given a C$10.00 price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Entrée Resources (TSE:ETG) (NYSE:EGI) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$1.05 to C$1.10. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) was given a C$135.00 target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$38.00 to C$40.00.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) was given a $10.00 target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$84.00 to C$88.00.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its target price boosted by Cormark from C$189.00 to C$197.00.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$205.00 to C$207.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from C$63.50 to C$61.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) was given a C$3.00 target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) had its price target trimmed by Cormark from C$4.50 to C$3.75.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) had its target price cut by CIBC to C$20.50. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Loews (NYSE:L) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $96.00 to $103.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$96.00 to C$103.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$11.00 to C$11.50. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) was given a C$9.00 target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$27.00 to C$28.00.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) was given a $91.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Aurubis (ETR:NDA) was given a €80.00 ($94.12) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.

Newmont (TSE:NGT) was given a C$66.00 price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.00 to C$4.75.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$39.00 to C$41.00.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) was given a C$43.00 target price by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Real Matters (TSE:REAL) had its target price boosted by Cormark from C$23.00 to C$24.00.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) was given a $140.00 price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $117.00 to $124.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) had its price target boosted by Cormark from C$5.25 to C$6.25.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$74.00 to C$77.00.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) had its price target boosted by Cormark from C$17.00 to C$18.00.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$27.50 to C$30.00.

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) had its target price raised by Cormark from C$2.00 to C$2.25.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$28.00 to C$30.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its price target raised by Cormark from C$2.75 to C$3.25.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$71.00 to C$70.00.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $42.00 to $39.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) was given a €55.00 ($64.71) price target by analysts at Nord/LB.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $136.00 to $143.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $147.00 to $155.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Winpak (TSE:WPK) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$42.00 to C$43.00.

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$19.00 to C$23.50.

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.