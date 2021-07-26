Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for July, 26th (AC, ARE, CBK, CFP, CFX, CRT.UN, DPM, DWS, ELD, ETG)

Posted by on Jul 26th, 2021

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, July 26th:

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$34.00 to C$35.00.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its price target increased by ATB Capital from C$28.00 to C$33.00.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $27.00 to $28.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) was given a C$25.50 target price by analysts at Cormark.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $18.00 to $20.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$21.00 to C$23.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$24.00.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) had its target price raised by Laurentian from C$22.00 to C$24.00.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$19.00 to C$20.00.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) had its target price increased by ATB Capital from C$23.00 to C$24.00.

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) was given a €7.00 ($8.24) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$53.00 to C$50.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$14.50 to C$11.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$17.75 to C$18.25.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) was given a C$13.00 target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits (CVE:DWS) had its target price boosted by Acumen Capital from C$0.20 to C$0.22.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) was given a C$10.00 price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Entrée Resources (TSE:ETG) (NYSE:EGI) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$1.05 to C$1.10. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) was given a C$135.00 target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$38.00 to C$40.00.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) was given a $10.00 target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$84.00 to C$88.00.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its target price boosted by Cormark from C$189.00 to C$197.00.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$205.00 to C$207.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from C$63.50 to C$61.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) was given a C$3.00 target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) had its price target trimmed by Cormark from C$4.50 to C$3.75.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) had its target price cut by CIBC to C$20.50. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Loews (NYSE:L) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $96.00 to $103.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$96.00 to C$103.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$11.00 to C$11.50. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) was given a C$9.00 target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$27.00 to C$28.00.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) was given a $91.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Aurubis (ETR:NDA) was given a €80.00 ($94.12) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.

Newmont (TSE:NGT) was given a C$66.00 price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.00 to C$4.75.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$39.00 to C$41.00.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) was given a C$43.00 target price by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Real Matters (TSE:REAL) had its target price boosted by Cormark from C$23.00 to C$24.00.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) was given a $140.00 price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $117.00 to $124.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) had its price target boosted by Cormark from C$5.25 to C$6.25.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$74.00 to C$77.00.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) had its price target boosted by Cormark from C$17.00 to C$18.00.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$27.50 to C$30.00.

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) had its target price raised by Cormark from C$2.00 to C$2.25.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$28.00 to C$30.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its price target raised by Cormark from C$2.75 to C$3.25.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$71.00 to C$70.00.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $42.00 to $39.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) was given a €55.00 ($64.71) price target by analysts at Nord/LB.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $136.00 to $143.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $147.00 to $155.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Winpak (TSE:WPK) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$42.00 to C$43.00.

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$19.00 to C$23.50.

