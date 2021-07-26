Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE: IHG):
- 7/20/2021 – InterContinental Hotels Group was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 7/16/2021 – InterContinental Hotels Group was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 7/15/2021 – InterContinental Hotels Group was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 7/13/2021 – InterContinental Hotels Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “InterContinental Hotels Group offers information and reservations capability on the Internet for InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts, Holiday Inn hotels, Holiday Inn Express hotels, and Staybridge Suites by Holiday Inn hotels. “
InterContinental Hotels Group stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,215. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.61. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 1-year low of $46.16 and a 1-year high of $75.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 212.71 and a beta of 1.30.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IHG. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 304.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after acquiring an additional 9,360 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the 4th quarter valued at $3,455,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 271,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,703,000 after acquiring an additional 115,089 shares during the period. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
