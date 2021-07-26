Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE: IHG):

7/20/2021 – InterContinental Hotels Group was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/16/2021 – InterContinental Hotels Group was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating.

7/15/2021 – InterContinental Hotels Group was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/13/2021 – InterContinental Hotels Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “InterContinental Hotels Group offers information and reservations capability on the Internet for InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts, Holiday Inn hotels, Holiday Inn Express hotels, and Staybridge Suites by Holiday Inn hotels. “

InterContinental Hotels Group stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,215. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.61. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 1-year low of $46.16 and a 1-year high of $75.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 212.71 and a beta of 1.30.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IHG. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 304.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after acquiring an additional 9,360 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the 4th quarter valued at $3,455,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 271,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,703,000 after acquiring an additional 115,089 shares during the period. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, avid hotels, voco hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Atwell Suites, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites.

