Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Comerica (CMA)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Comerica (NYSE: CMA) recently:

7/22/2021 – Comerica had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $74.00 to $77.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

7/22/2021 – Comerica had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $72.00 to $68.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/22/2021 – Comerica had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Securities from $100.00 to $83.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/22/2021 – Comerica had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist from $100.00 to $83.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/19/2021 – Comerica was downgraded by analysts at Odeon Capital Group LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/16/2021 – Comerica is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.50 price target on the stock.

7/8/2021 – Comerica had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $72.00 to $74.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

7/8/2021 – Comerica had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $80.00 to $82.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of CMA traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $67.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,112. Comerica Incorporated has a one year low of $35.76 and a one year high of $79.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.81.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.71. Comerica had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 37.02%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.18%.

In related news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $298,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Harry Weber sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,600 shares of company stock valued at $642,176 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Comerica by 1.4% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comerica by 1.9% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Comerica by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Comerica by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in shares of Comerica by 4.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 4,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

