Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Nkarta (NKTX)

Nkarta (NASDAQ: NKTX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/20/2021 – Nkarta was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Nkarta Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company’s product candidate includes NKX101 and NKX019, which are in clinical stage. Nkarta Inc. is based in South San Francisco, California. “

7/15/2021 – Nkarta is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

7/14/2021 – Nkarta was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Nkarta Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company’s product candidate includes NKX101 and NKX019, which are in clinical stage. Nkarta Inc. is based in South San Francisco, California. “

7/8/2021 – Nkarta was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Nkarta Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company’s product candidate includes NKX101 and NKX019, which are in clinical stage. Nkarta Inc. is based in South San Francisco, California. “

6/29/2021 – Nkarta had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $71.00 to $78.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/16/2021 – Nkarta had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $81.00 price target on the stock.

6/3/2021 – Nkarta was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Nkarta Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company’s product candidate includes NKX101 and NKX019, which are in clinical stage. Nkarta Inc. is based in South San Francisco, California. “

NKTX traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,058. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98. Nkarta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.46 and a 1-year high of $79.16.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.10). Equities research analysts expect that Nkarta, Inc. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Nadir Mahmood sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.71, for a total transaction of $206,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $226,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,140 shares of company stock worth $615,210. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Nkarta by 3,218.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 242,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,967,000 after purchasing an additional 234,864 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Nkarta by 1,796.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 241,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,936,000 after purchasing an additional 228,509 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Nkarta in the first quarter valued at $5,562,000. Caas Capital Management LP grew its position in Nkarta by 91.2% in the first quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 311,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,245,000 after purchasing an additional 148,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Nkarta in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,323,000. 79.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

