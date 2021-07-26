Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Zynex (ZYXI)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Zynex (NASDAQ: ZYXI):

7/22/2021 – Zynex was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Zynex, Inc. engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the electrotherapy, and stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation markets primarily in the United States. The company primarily offers electrotherapy products for pain relief and pain management; and NeuroMove for stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation. The company’s product lines are fully developed, FDA-cleared, commercially sold, and have been developed to uphold the Company’s mission of improving the quality of life for patients suffering from impaired mobility due to stroke, spinal cord injury, or debilitating and chronic pain. Zynex markets its products through commissioned and independent sales representatives, as well as directly to end users through advertisements and articles in relevant publications and on the Internet. The company is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado. “

7/20/2021 – Zynex was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Zynex, Inc. engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the electrotherapy, and stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation markets primarily in the United States. The company primarily offers electrotherapy products for pain relief and pain management; and NeuroMove for stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation. The company’s product lines are fully developed, FDA-cleared, commercially sold, and have been developed to uphold the Company’s mission of improving the quality of life for patients suffering from impaired mobility due to stroke, spinal cord injury, or debilitating and chronic pain. Zynex markets its products through commissioned and independent sales representatives, as well as directly to end users through advertisements and articles in relevant publications and on the Internet. The company is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado. “

7/16/2021 – Zynex had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northland Securities. They now have a $22.50 price target on the stock.

7/16/2021 – Zynex had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

7/16/2021 – Zynex was upgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $19.50 price target on the stock, up previously from $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZYXI traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,789. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.52. The firm has a market cap of $592.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.26 and a beta of 0.77. Zynex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.53 and a twelve month high of $22.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.53 and a quick ratio of 5.35.

Get Zynex Inc alerts:

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Zynex had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $24.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.63 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Zynex, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total transaction of $48,480.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,483 shares in the company, valued at $573,405.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $113,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,050.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 44.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Zynex by 5,705.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Zynex by 126.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Zynex by 202.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Zynex by 24.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Zynex by 18.1% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. 31.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Zynex Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynex Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.