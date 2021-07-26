Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for July, 26th (AB, ADC, ADVOF, AGEN, AGESY, AGLE, ALRN, AMH, AMNB, CEU)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, July 26th:

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $52.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ALLIANCE CAP MANAGEMENT L.P. provides diversified investment management services, primarily to pension funds, endowments, foreign financial institutions, and to individual investors. “

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $84.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Agree Realty Corp. is a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust which develops, acquires, owns and operates properties which are primarily leased to major national and regional retail companies under net leases. “

ADVA Optical Networking (OTCMKTS:ADVOF)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ADVA Optical Networking SE develops, manufactures and sells optical and Ethernetbased networking solutions. It serves telecommunications service providers, private companies, universities and government agencies. ADVA Optical Networking SE is headquartered in Munich, Germany. “

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $6.25 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Agenus Inc., formerly known as Antigenics Inc., is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of immunotherapeutics for the treatment of life threatening and chronic medical conditions. Immunotherapeutics are drugs that work by modulating the immune system to fight diseases. The Company’s product line includes Oncophage vaccine, a patient-specific therapeutic cancer vaccine. The Company is also developing Prophage, patient-specific therapeutic cancer vaccine; QS-21, vaccine adjuvant; and HerpV, a polyvalent off-the-shelf therapeutic heat shock protein-based vaccine for treatment of genital herpes which are all in the clinical testing stages. Agenus Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts. “

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $59.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ageas, formerly known as Fortis, is an international insurance company. The Company has chosen to concentrate its business activities in Europe and Asia. Ageas offers international insurance services such as life and non-life, disability, and medical to individuals and groups. The Company also has subsidiaries in France, Germany, Turkey, Ukraine and Hong Kong. Ageas operates partnerships in Luxembourg, Italy, Portugal, China, Malaysia, India and Thailand. “

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company which is engaged in developing enzyme-based therapeutics in the field of amino acid metabolism to treat inborn errors of metabolism and cancer. Its portfolio of products consists of AEB1102, AEB3103, AEB2109 and AEB4104 which are in different clinical trial phase. Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. is based in Austin, Texas. “

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics primarily in the United States. The companys lead product includes ALRN-6924, targets the tumor suppressor protein p53 for the treatment of a range of cancers which are in clinical stage. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $47.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “American Homes 4 Rent is an internally managed real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating single-family homes as rental properties. It rents residential properties primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, and Nevada. American Homes 4 Rent is based in Malibu, California. “

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $33.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “American National Bankshares Inc. is a one-bank holding company. “

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) was upgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has C$2.70 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$2.50.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have C$20.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$17.00.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from a neutral rating to a positive rating. They currently have $163.36 target price on the stock.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has C$24.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$21.00.

