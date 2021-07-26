Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Helmerich & Payne (HP)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Helmerich & Payne (NYSE: HP) in the last few weeks:

7/16/2021 – Helmerich & Payne was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

7/15/2021 – Helmerich & Payne had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn.

7/15/2021 – Helmerich & Payne is now covered by analysts at Seaport Global Securities. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.16 price target on the stock.

7/8/2021 – Helmerich & Payne was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating.

6/23/2021 – Helmerich & Payne was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $23.00.

Shares of NYSE:HP traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.33. The company had a trading volume of 11,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 2.27. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.87 and a 12-month high of $36.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.22.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $296.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.28 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 27.71% and a negative return on equity of 8.15%. On average, equities analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -116.28%.

In related news, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,117.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 0.8% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 50,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.4% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 257.9% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 6.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

