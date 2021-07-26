Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS)

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 2,543 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,405% compared to the typical volume of 169 call options.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in CMS Energy by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 37,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its position in CMS Energy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 456,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,925,000 after purchasing an additional 12,450 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in CMS Energy by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 104,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,385,000 after purchasing an additional 6,061 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CMS Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $2,956,000. Finally, Beck Bode LLC purchased a new position in CMS Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $8,623,000. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE CMS traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.78. The stock had a trading volume of 53,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,255,521. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. CMS Energy has a 1 year low of $53.19 and a 1 year high of $67.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.18.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CMS Energy will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 65.17%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Vertical Research lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.14.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.