Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 7,422 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 575% compared to the typical volume of 1,100 call options.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.

Shares of SID traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,085,628. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.74. The company has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.94. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 1 year low of $2.14 and a 1 year high of $10.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a return on equity of 105.00% and a net margin of 29.22%. Sell-side analysts predict that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.1228 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s previous annual dividend of $0.00. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 68.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the first quarter worth $75,000. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the first quarter worth $77,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the first quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 187.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 15,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 10,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. It offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

