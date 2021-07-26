Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 7,422 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 575% compared to the typical volume of 1,100 call options.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.
Shares of SID traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,085,628. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.74. The company has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.94. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 1 year low of $2.14 and a 1 year high of $10.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.80.
The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.1228 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s previous annual dividend of $0.00. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 68.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the first quarter worth $75,000. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the first quarter worth $77,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the first quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 187.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 15,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 10,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.71% of the company’s stock.
About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional
Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. It offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.
