Investors Purchase Large Volume of Aerojet Rocketdyne Call Options (NYSE:AJRD)

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 3,080 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,547% compared to the typical volume of 187 call options.

Aerojet Rocketdyne stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.36. The stock had a trading volume of 12,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,232. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.21. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a one year low of $32.15 and a one year high of $53.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $496.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.71 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 5.94%. On average, analysts forecast that Aerojet Rocketdyne will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 1st quarter worth about $140,298,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 183.5% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,411,368 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,278,000 after acquiring an additional 913,461 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,582,000. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,230,755 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $57,796,000 after acquiring an additional 63,951 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,216,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $57,119,000 after acquiring an additional 70,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

AJRD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.83.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

