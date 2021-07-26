Investors Real Estate Trust (CSR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($1.37). Investors Real Estate Trust had a return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 3.65%. On average, analysts expect Investors Real Estate Trust to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Investors Real Estate Trust alerts:

Shares of CSR opened at $91.42 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 3,048.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 12-month low of $61.49 and a 12-month high of $91.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CSR shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.80.

About Investors Real Estate Trust

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of September 30, 2020, we owned interests in 67 apartment communities consisting of 11,910 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PC," respectively).

Featured Article: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.