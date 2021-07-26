Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Sets New 52-Week High at $92.00

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $92.00 and last traded at $92.00, with a volume of 113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.42.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investors Real Estate Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Investors Real Estate Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a report on Sunday, July 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a report on Sunday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Investors Real Estate Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 3,048.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($1.37). Investors Real Estate Trust had a return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 3.65%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.07%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Investors Real Estate Trust stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) by 30.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 73.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of September 30, 2020, we owned interests in 67 apartment communities consisting of 11,910 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PC," respectively).

