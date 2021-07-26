Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,876 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 24,481 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.16% of Invitae worth $12,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVTA. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitae during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Invitae during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitae during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Invitae during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitae during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Invitae news, insider Katherine Stueland sold 20,340 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $642,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total transaction of $108,008.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,026 shares of company stock worth $3,019,706 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NVTA opened at $28.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.90. Invitae Co. has a 12 month low of $25.24 and a 12 month high of $61.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a current ratio of 5.35.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.46 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 194.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.82%. Invitae’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Invitae Co. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Invitae from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Invitae from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Oppenheimer raised Invitae from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Invitae in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.22.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

