ION (ION) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7.00

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. During the last seven days, ION has traded 21% higher against the dollar. ION has a market capitalization of $328,236.67 and $7.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ION coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0239 or 0.00000064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00030649 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $86.19 or 0.00230892 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00030468 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005760 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00013530 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000109 BTC.

ION Coin Profile

ION uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,628,538 coins and its circulating supply is 13,728,538 coins. ION’s official message board is medium.com/@ionomy . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ION is ionomy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ION Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ION using one of the exchanges listed above.

