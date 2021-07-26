iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Analysts expect iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) to post $1.15 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for iQIYI’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.17 billion and the lowest is $1.12 billion. iQIYI reported sales of $1.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that iQIYI will report full year sales of $4.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.87 billion to $5.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.49 billion to $5.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for iQIYI.

Get iQIYI alerts:

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 18.11% and a negative return on equity of 72.30%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on iQIYI from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. OTR Global raised iQIYI from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.31.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQ. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in iQIYI by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 785,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,736,000 after purchasing an additional 110,206 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in iQIYI by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iQIYI by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 277,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in iQIYI by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,458 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in iQIYI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,104,000. Institutional investors own 37.26% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI stock opened at $11.32 on Monday. iQIYI has a 52-week low of $11.21 and a 52-week high of $28.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 0.84.

iQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iQIYI (IQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.