ironSource (NYSE:IS) Now Covered by Oppenheimer

Equities researchers at Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of ironSource (NYSE:IS) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on IS. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of ironSource in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of ironSource in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.80 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of ironSource in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ironSource in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ironSource in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.05.

IS traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.74. 26,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,850,565. ironSource has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $11.25.

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

