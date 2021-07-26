ironSource (NYSE:IS) Research Coverage Started at William Blair

William Blair began coverage on shares of ironSource (NYSE:IS) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of ironSource in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ironSource in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of ironSource in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ironSource in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

Shares of NYSE:IS opened at $8.80 on Monday. ironSource has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $11.25.

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

