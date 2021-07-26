iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) is Slow Capital Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Slow Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,274 shares during the quarter. iShares California Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Slow Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Slow Capital Inc. owned 0.42% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $7,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,861,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,643,000 after buying an additional 94,347 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 352.0% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,856,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 197,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,289,000 after buying an additional 54,755 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $62.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 909 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,570. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.66. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $61.69 and a one year high of $63.20.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

