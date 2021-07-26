iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stake Raised by Defined Wealth Management LLC

Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 69.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,581 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 3.6% of Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000.

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.31. 4,492,018 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.82.

