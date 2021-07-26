iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 234,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,360 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.30% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $12,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 473,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,533,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,155,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,356,000 after acquiring an additional 80,439 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $254,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,965,000. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,481,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IEUR opened at $57.71 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $42.03 and a 52-week high of $59.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.17.

