iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) is SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 57,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up about 3.1% of SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $6,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. New Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

QUAL traded up $1.92 during trading on Monday, hitting $137.53. The stock had a trading volume of 852,644 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.40.

