iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) is SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 219.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,502 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF comprises 2.3% of SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $5,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,762,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 9,464 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 158,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,195,000 after buying an additional 7,984 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 520,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,294,000 after purchasing an additional 70,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 111,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS VLUE traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $103.34. 2,835,279 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $89.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.37.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.