iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) is TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s 4th Largest Position

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 3,425.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,407 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.2% of TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $5,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000.

Shares of BATS:FLOT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.79. 677,073 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.80. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10.

