iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI) Shares Purchased by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc. owned about 0.55% of iShares Global Industrials ETF worth $2,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 30.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,441,000 after purchasing an additional 18,926 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 134.1% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 18,944 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 324.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 19,233 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 289.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Industrials ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EXI traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $121.34. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,577. iShares Global Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $85.02 and a twelve month high of $124.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.88.

iShares Global Industrials ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Industrials Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Industrials Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.