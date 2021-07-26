iShares MSCI China ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:MCHI)

iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 19,826 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 3,930% compared to the typical volume of 492 put options.

Shares of MCHI traded down $4.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $70.53. 511,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,576,441. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.20. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 1-year low of $69.78 and a 1-year high of $97.55.

Get iShares MSCI China ETF alerts:

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $153,843,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 60.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,851,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,234,000 after purchasing an additional 698,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,001,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,822,000 after purchasing an additional 48,837 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 884,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,240,000 after purchasing an additional 73,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 621,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,775,000 after purchasing an additional 74,228 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI China ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.