iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Bought by TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 69.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,052 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 3.4% of TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

EEM stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.67. The stock had a trading volume of 584,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,821,824. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $42.29 and a 12-month high of $58.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.38.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

