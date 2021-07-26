iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Decreased by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rossmore Private Capital increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 49,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,832,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 114,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 340,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,369,000 after purchasing an additional 30,359 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,519,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter.

IVV traded up $0.27 on Monday, reaching $442.03. 17,405 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,453,349. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $426.85. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $320.55 and a 52-week high of $442.20.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

