iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 242,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,424 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 4.26% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $12,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $500,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 128.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 14,876 shares in the last quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $333,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 179,800.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 306.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 134,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,759,000 after purchasing an additional 101,380 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TFLO opened at $50.29 on Monday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.26 and a one year high of $50.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.28.

