J Scott Wolchko Sells 30,000 Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Stock

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.05, for a total value of $2,581,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

J Scott Wolchko also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 20th, J Scott Wolchko sold 20,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $1,543,200.00.

Shares of FATE traded down $3.18 on Monday, hitting $83.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 555,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,357. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.94. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.37 and a fifty-two week high of $121.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.66 and a beta of 1.67.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 461.69% and a negative return on equity of 26.48%. The business had revenue of $11.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 million. As a group, analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 38,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,540 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 492.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 213,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,610,000 after acquiring an additional 177,510 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $970,000. Finally, Copernicus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 146.9% during the 1st quarter. Copernicus Capital Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FATE. Wedbush lowered Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. HC Wainwright upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.89.

Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

