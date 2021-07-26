J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) Sets New 52-Week High at $146.02

J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $146.02 and last traded at $145.35, with a volume of 2131 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $144.23.

JCOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of J2 Global in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 price objective (up from $122.00) on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.17.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.61. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The firm had revenue of $398.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that J2 Global, Inc. will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 4,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.07, for a total transaction of $519,529.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,326,778.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas Y. Bech sold 3,000 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total transaction of $383,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 135,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,299,824.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCOM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of J2 Global by 2.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in J2 Global by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,628,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,046,000 after purchasing an additional 592,736 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in J2 Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in J2 Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,344,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in J2 Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $360,000.

