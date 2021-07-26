Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Now Covered by Guggenheim

Research analysts at Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Jack in the Box from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Cowen increased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Jack in the Box from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

NASDAQ:JACK traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $111.36. The stock had a trading volume of 170,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,677. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.52. Jack in the Box has a one year low of $77.57 and a one year high of $124.53.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $257.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.04 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 19.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Jack in the Box news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,319 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.74, for a total value of $152,661.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,732,357.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 524 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.50, for a total transaction of $63,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,767,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JACK. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 23,600.0% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 1,018.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 27.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 197.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

