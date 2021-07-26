Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Acquired by TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Jacobs Engineering Group makes up about 1.1% of TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in J. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,450,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,359,000 after purchasing an additional 456,714 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,083,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,684,000 after purchasing an additional 37,095 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,840,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,412 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,227,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,120,000 after purchasing an additional 32,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,310,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,432,000 after purchasing an additional 31,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $140.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,402,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 31,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,432,494.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.25.

Shares of J stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $133.59. 119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a one year low of $82.92 and a one year high of $145.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.24. The company has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.88.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.29. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

