JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) Major Shareholder Benefit Street Partners Llc Acquires 283,500 Shares

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) major shareholder Benefit Street Partners Llc acquired 283,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $2,863,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

JAKK traded up $1.17 on Monday, reaching $11.87. The stock had a trading volume of 848,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,909. JAKKS Pacific, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $15.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.64. The company has a market cap of $75.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.83.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.57) by $1.80. The business had revenue of $83.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.00 million. JAKKS Pacific had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 646.15%. Analysts predict that JAKKS Pacific, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAKK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in JAKKS Pacific during the first quarter worth about $130,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in JAKKS Pacific during the first quarter worth about $137,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in JAKKS Pacific during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in JAKKS Pacific by 17.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 11,388 shares during the last quarter. 21.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JAKKS Pacific

JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, and markets toys, consumables, and electronics and related products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Halloween. It offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.

