Jamie Samath Sells 503 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) SVP Jamie Samath sold 503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $971.64, for a total transaction of $488,734.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $10.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $966.10. 533,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,440. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $633.29 and a fifty-two week high of $987.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $892.96. The firm has a market cap of $114.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.20, a PEG ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.05.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.86. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 465 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at $995,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,747 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,839,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 498 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $890.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $960.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $953.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $916.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $940.26.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

