Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 51,304 Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) by 48.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,792 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,304 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.06% of Hudbay Minerals worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 13.0% during the first quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 232,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 26,700 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 300.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 810,807 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,571,000 after purchasing an additional 608,207 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the first quarter worth about $628,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 22.0% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 4.2% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,097,455 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $14,352,000 after purchasing an additional 85,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

HBM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $12.00 to $13.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.60 to $12.20 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.58.

Shares of NYSE:HBM opened at $6.70 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.93. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.44. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $9.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The mining company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 11.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $313.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. Hudbay Minerals’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hudbay Minerals Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

