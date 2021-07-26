Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires Shares of 18,197 Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,970,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $812,403,000 after purchasing an additional 391,459 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the first quarter worth about $571,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Power Integrations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Power Integrations by 24,426.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 7,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Power Integrations in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.17.

In other news, VP Doug Bailey sold 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total value of $711,698.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 111,865 shares in the company, valued at $9,016,319. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ POWI opened at $84.44 on Monday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a one year low of $50.34 and a one year high of $99.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 54.13 and a beta of 0.93.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $173.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is 42.62%.

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

